Sensient Technologies (SXT) Price Target Increased by 13.01% to 138.04

The average one-year price target for Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) has been revised to $138.04 / share. This is an increase of 13.01% from the prior estimate of $122.14 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $125.24 to a high of $151.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.25% from the latest reported closing price of $115.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensient Technologies. This is an decrease of 232 owner(s) or 39.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXT is 0.19%, an increase of 21.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.63% to 46,851K shares. The put/call ratio of SXT is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Freemont Capital Pte holds 6,305K shares representing 14.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,744K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,084K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,286K shares , representing a decrease of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 67.32% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,913K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,108K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares , representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 25.92% over the last quarter.

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