Sensient Technologies (SXT) Price Target Decreased by 9.41% to 78.54

The average one-year price target for Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) has been revised to 78.54 / share. This is an decrease of 9.41% from the prior estimate of 86.70 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 88.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.64% from the latest reported closing price of 64.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensient Technologies. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXT is 0.18%, an increase of 7.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 44,604K shares. The put/call ratio of SXT is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Winder Investment Pte holds 6,305K shares representing 14.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,604K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 67.85% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 1,708K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,426K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 12.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,308K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 0.88% over the last quarter.

Sensient Technologies Background Information

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient's customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world's best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

