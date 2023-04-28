Sensient Technologies (SXT) Declares $0.41 Dividend

Sensient Technologies said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $73.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.20%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 3.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensient Technologies. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SXT is 0.19%, an increase of 13.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 44,359K shares. The put/call ratio of SXT is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.26% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sensient Technologies is 85.68. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 16.26% from its latest reported closing price of 73.70.

The projected annual revenue for Sensient Technologies is 1,506MM, an increase of 3.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Winder Investment Pte holds 6,305K shares representing 14.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,600K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,536K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 2.80% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 1,708K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,459K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 5.90% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,298K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Sensient Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient's customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world's best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

