Sensient Technologies (SXT) Declares $0.41 Dividend

Sensient Technologies said on January 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the most recent share price of $72.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.26%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50, indicating it is retaining a half of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.11% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sensient Technologies is $85.68. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 18.11% from its latest reported closing price of $72.54.

The projected annual revenue for Sensient Technologies is $1,506MM, an increase of 5.41%. The projected annual EPS is $3.48, an increase of 5.00%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensient Technologies. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SXT is 0.1704%, a decrease of 5.9015%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 43,733K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Winder Investment Pte holds 6,304,914 shares representing 15.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,535,919 shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540,076 shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 6.63% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 1,638,321 shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,473,716 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522,643 shares, representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 5.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,256,360 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,235,530 shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXT by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Sensient Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient's customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world's best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

