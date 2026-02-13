Sensient Technologies Stock Falls 6% Over Decline In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) are moving down about 6 percent during Friday morning trading following a decline in its profit for fourth quarter to $25.48 million, or $0.60 per share, compared to $30.104 million, or $0.71 per share, last year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $91.68 on the New York Stock Exchange, down 6.38 percent. The stock opened at $82.60 and has climbed as high as $97.62 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $67.61 to $121.54.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $393.45 million from $376.42 million last year.

