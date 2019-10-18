Sensient Technologies Slashes FY19 EPS Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT), a maker of colors, flavors and fragrances, lowered its guidance for earnings for the full year 2019, based on the results of the first nine months of the year, current market conditions and segment growth expectations for the remaining quarter.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.90 to $3.00 per share. Previously, the company expected that local currency earnings per share will be down 12 to 13 percent from the 2018 earnings per share of $3.70, implying earnings in the range of 3.22 to 3.26 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.16 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.