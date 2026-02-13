Sensient Technologies Sees EPS Growth In FY26, But Shares Tumble 8% - Update

Markets
Sensient Technologies Sees EPS Growth In FY26, But Shares Tumble 8%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) initiated its earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.60 to $3.80 per share on revenue growth in the mid-single-digit to double-digit in local currency. Local currency adjusted earnings growth is now expected in the mid-single-digit to high single-digit.

In Friday's pre-market trading, SXT is trading on the NYSE at $90.09, down $7.84 or 8.01 percent.

