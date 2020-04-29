Sensient Technologies Reconfirms FY20 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT), a maker of colors, flavors and fragrances, reconfirmed its guidance for earnings and revenue growth for the full year 2020, based upon current trends.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $1.85 to $2.15 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.60 to $2.80 per share, which excludes divestiture & other related costs and the results of the operations to be divested as well as foreign currency headwinds.

The company also still expects low to mid-single digit revenue growth in 2020 on a local currency basis, excluding the revenues of the product lines to be divested.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.40 per share on a revenue decline of 7.9 percent to $1.22 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

