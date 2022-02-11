Sensient Technologies Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Issues FY22 Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of $0.73 compared to $0.61, prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.72, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net profit was $27.2 million or $0.65 per share compared to $25.2 million or $0.59 per share. Revenue increased 1.7% to $340.45 million. Adjusted revenue was $339.79 million, up 9.8%. Analysts on average had estimated $341.27 million in revenue. Adjusted consolidated local currency revenue growth was 10.7%, for the quarter.

For fiscal 2022, Sensient Technologies expects local currency adjusted EBITDA and local currency diluted earnings per share to grow at a high single-digit rate. The company expects local currency revenue to grow at a mid-single-digit rate.

