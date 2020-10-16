Sensient Technologies Q3 Profit Rises; Reconfirms Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.77 compared to $0.74, previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.68, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter consolidated revenue was $323.6 million compared to $317.7 million, a year ago. Adjusted revenue was $299.98 million, up 5.8%. Analysts expected revenue of $303.2 million, for the quarter.

Sensient Technologies reconfirmed its previously issued 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $2.60 to $2.80. The company also confirmed its previously issued guidance, which calls for low to mid-single digit revenue growth on a local currency basis.

