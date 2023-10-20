Sensient Technologies Q3 Profit Down, Revenue Edges Up; Cuts FY23 View

(RTTNews) - Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT), a provider of flavors and colors, reported Friday that its third-quarter net earnings declined 12.5 percent to $31.54 million from last year's $36.05 million. Earnings per share were $0.75, down 11.8 percent from $0.85 a year ago.

Revenue increased 0.8 percent to $363.83 million from last year's $361.08 million. On a local currency basis, revenue decreased 2.0 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Sensient now expects earnings per share to be down low double digits compared to 2022 earnings of $3.34 per share and also on a local currency basis compared to 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.29.

The company previously expected earnings per share to be down high single digits compared to last year.

Sensient now expects 2023 revenue to grow at a low single-digit rate on a local currency basis, while its previous guidance was for a mid-single-digit growth rate on a local currency basis.

The company continues to expect its 2023 adjusted EBITDA to be down mid-single digits on a local currency basis.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.