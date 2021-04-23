Markets
SXT

Sensient Technologies Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.77 compared to $0.72, last year, an improvement of 6.9%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.74, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter reported operating income was $46.9 million compared to $34.6 million, last year. Reported earnings per share was $0.75 compared to $0.49.

First quarter consolidated revenue was $359.7 million compared to $350.7 million, a year ago. Adjusted revenue was $334.13 million, up 6.4%. Analysts expected revenue of $314.78 million, for the quarter.

Sensient reconfirmed its 2021 guidance for GAAP earnings per share to grow at a mid to high single digit growth rate. The company also reconfirmed its 2021 adjusted local currency revenue to grow at a low to mid-single digit rate and adjusted local currency EBITDA to grow at a mid-single digit rate. The company continues to project, on a local currency basis, 2021 adjusted earnings per share to grow at a mid-single digit growth rate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SXT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular