Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sensient Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$175m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$199m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Sensient Technologies has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Chemicals industry average of 7.7% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Sensient Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sensient Technologies here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past five years, Sensient Technologies' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Sensient Technologies to be a multi-bagger going forward. This probably explains why Sensient Technologies is paying out 48% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

Our Take On Sensient Technologies' ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Sensient Technologies' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Since the stock has gained an impressive 41% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Sensient Technologies and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

