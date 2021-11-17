Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Sensient Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$168m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$224m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Sensient Technologies has an ROCE of 11%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Sensient Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sensient Technologies here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

There hasn't been much to report for Sensient Technologies' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Sensient Technologies to be a multi-bagger going forward. This probably explains why Sensient Technologies is paying out 43% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

What We Can Learn From Sensient Technologies' ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Sensient Technologies' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 51% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Sensient Technologies does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Sensient Technologies that you might be interested in.

