Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.41

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.41 per share on the 1st of December. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.4%.

Sensient Technologies' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, Sensient Technologies' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 27.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 42%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Sensient Technologies Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.84, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.64. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.9% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

We Could See Sensient Technologies' Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Sensient Technologies has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.2% per annum. The company is paying out a lot of its cash as a dividend, but it looks okay based on the payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Sensient Technologies (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Is Sensient Technologies not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

