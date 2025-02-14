Sensient Technologies Guides FY25 EPS Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.05 to $3.15 per share and local currency adjusted earnings growth in the high single-digit to double-digit on revenue growth in the mid-single-digits in local currency.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.39 per share on revenue growth of 3.35 percent to $1.61 billion for year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.