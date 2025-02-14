News & Insights

Sensient Technologies Guides FY25 EPS Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.05 to $3.15 per share and local currency adjusted earnings growth in the high single-digit to double-digit on revenue growth in the mid-single-digits in local currency.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.39 per share on revenue growth of 3.35 percent to $1.61 billion for year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

