Sensient Technologies Guides FY21 Adj. Revenue Above Expectations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT), a maker of colors, flavors and fragrances, initiates earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings to grow at a mid-to-high single digit percentage compared to the 2020 reported earnings of $2.59 per share. Adjusted earnings is expected to grow at a mid-single digit percentage compared to the 2020 reported adjusted earnings of $2.79 per share

The company also expects adjusted local currency revenue to grow at a low-to-mid-single digit percentage.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.03 per share on revenue decline of 2.4 percent to $1.27 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

