Sensient Technologies Guides FY20 Below Expectations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT), a maker of colors, flavors and fragrances, initiates earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full year 2020, below analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.85 to $2.15 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.60 to $2.80 per share, which excludes divestiture & other related costs and the results of the operations to be divested.

The company also expects low to mid-single digit revenue growth in 2020 on a local currency basis, excluding the revenues of the product lines to be divested.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.10 per share on revenue growth of 0.5 percent to $1.32 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

