SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $SXT Reports Quarterly Earnings

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES ($SXT) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, beating estimates of $0.65 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $376,420,000, missing estimates of $381,325,500 by $-4,905,500.

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $SXT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL C GERAGHTY (President, Color Group) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $321,931

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

