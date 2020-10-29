Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Dividends
Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SXT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.07, the dividend yield is 2.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SXT was $65.07, representing a -8.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.90 and a 70.16% increase over the 52 week low of $38.24.

SXT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). SXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.59. Zacks Investment Research reports SXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -9.8%, compared to an industry average of -8.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to SXT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SXT as a top-10 holding:

  • VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)
  • Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)
  • VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA)
  • VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSA with an increase of 27.63% over the last 100 days. CSB has the highest percent weighting of SXT at 1.81%.

