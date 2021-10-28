Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $94.7, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SXT was $94.7, representing a -4.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.70 and a 47.46% increase over the 52 week low of $64.22.

SXT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). SXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.75. Zacks Investment Research reports SXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.54%, compared to an industry average of 31.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sxt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SXT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SXT as a top-10 holding:

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL)

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REGL with an decrease of -4.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SXT at 1.9%.

