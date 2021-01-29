Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2021

Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SXT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SXT was $72.05, representing a -8.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.69 and a 88.42% increase over the 52 week low of $38.24.

SXT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). SXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.59. Zacks Investment Research reports SXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.09%, compared to an industry average of -4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SXT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SXT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SXT as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 16.55% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SXT at 1.65%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.