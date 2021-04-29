Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SXT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $82.65, the dividend yield is 1.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SXT was $82.65, representing a -3.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.01 and a 97.21% increase over the 52 week low of $41.91.

SXT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). SXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.84. Zacks Investment Research reports SXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.68%, compared to an industry average of 25.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SXT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to SXT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SXT as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 18.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SXT at 1.65%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.