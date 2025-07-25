Sensient Technologies Corp Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $37.59 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $30.93 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sensient Technologies Corp reported adjusted earnings of $40.11 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $414.23 million from $403.53 million last year.

Sensient Technologies Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $37.59 Mln. vs. $30.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $414.23 Mln vs. $403.53 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.13 to $3.23

