Sensient Technologies Boosts FY24 Adj. EPS, Revenue Growth Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in the range of $2.77 to $2.87 per share and adjusted earnings growth in the mid-single-digits on revenue growth in the mid-to high single-digits in local currency.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $2.80 to $2.90 per share and adjusted earnings growth in the low to mid-single-digits on revenue growth in the mid-single-digits in local currency.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.03 per share on revenues of $1.53 billion for year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.