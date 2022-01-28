Sensient Technologies About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SXT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/1/22, Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.41, payable on 3/1/22. As a percentage of SXT's recent stock price of $84.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SXT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.94% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SXT's low point in its 52 week range is $69.96 per share, with $106.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.70.

In Friday trading, Sensient Technologies Corp. shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

