Sensex Vaults 635 Points As Iran Tensions Ease; Nifty Reclaims 12200

(RTTNews) - Indian shares soared on Thursday, with heavyweight banking, auto and metal stocks leading the surge, after U.S.-Iran tensions ebbed.

Investors heaved a sigh of relief as oil prices slumped after U.S. President Donald Trump said that there were no American casualties as a result of Iran's missile strikes on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops. The U.S. would hit Iran with new sanctions but not respond militarily, he added.

Tehran said the strikes "concluded" its response to the Soleimani killing.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 634.61 points, or 1.55 percent, to 41,452.35, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 190.55 points, or 1.58 percent, at 12,215.90.

State-run oil marketing companies BPCL, HPCL and IOC surged 2-4 percent as crude oil prices returned to the levels seen before the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani by the U.S. last week.

IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Infratel and JSW Steel climbed 3-6 percent, while IT majors TCS and HCL Technologies fell 1.6 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively amid a stronger rupee.

Globally, cues from Asia and Europe were positive after the United States and Iran both indicated they want to avoid a wider military conflict.

U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft told the UN that America stands "ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran, with the goal of preventing further endangerment of international peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime".

Iran's UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi wrote that Tehran "does not seek escalation or war" after exercising its right to self-defense by taking a "measured and proportionate military response targeting an American air base in Iraq".

Investors also cheered media reports suggesting that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington to sign the first phase of the trade deal with the U.S. next week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.