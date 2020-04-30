Sensex Up Over 800 Points; Nifty Nears 9,800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply higher in early trade on Thursday, with firm global cues boosting sentiment after Gilead reported early positive data in remdesivir studies as Covid-19 drug and the Federal Reserve vowed to continue with its aggressive policy stance until it is comfortable that the economy is back on its feet.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped as much as 810 points, or 2.48 percent, to 33,530 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 215 points, or 2.25 percent at 9,768.

Vodafone Idea jumped 2.4 percent to extend gains from the previous session after the Supreme Court ordered the government to process the tax refund to the telecom major within four weeks.

Spice Jet rose 1 percent and InterGlobe Aviation gained about 2 percent, shrugging off weak domestic air passenger traffic numbers for March.

ONGC and GAIL climbed 2-3 percent as oil built on big gains in the previous session.

Reliance Industries rose over 1 percent after raising its stake in the U.S.-based technology company SkyTran Inc.

Liberty Shoes rallied 2 percent after Care Ratings revised ratings for its long-term bank facilities worth Rs 135 crore.

Indian Bank advanced 2 percent after revising the marginal cost of funds based lending rates.

Tech Mahindra jumped 3.4 percent and Hindustan Unilever rose about half a percent ahead of their quarterly results due today.

