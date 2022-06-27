Markets

Sensex Up Over 700 Points On Firm Global Cues; Nifty Tops 15,900

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Monday, mirroring firm global cues amid hopes that U.S. inflation is peaking and that the world's largest economy is still on a solid footing.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 714 points, or 1.3 percent, to 53,397 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 206 points, or 1.3 percent, at 15,905.

IT stocks led the surge, with Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra rallying 3-4 percent.

Wipro added 2.5 percent. Chairman Rishad Premji said the company is betting on hyperscaler partnerships, inorganic acquisitions, and cloud initiatives to deliver growth in the coming years.

Hindustan Copper jumped 2.4 percent on fund raising reports.

Other metal stocks also traded higher, with Hindalco and JSW Steel rising 2-3 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra was little changed ahead of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N launch. Adani Enterprises advanced 1.4 percent after its subsidiary Kutch Copper raised over Rs 6,000 crore to set up a greenfield copper refinery.

Indian Overseas Bank traded on a flat note. The state-run bank has unveiled plans to boost advances in retail, MSMEs, corporate, and agricultural loans during this year.

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

