Sensex Up Over 500 Points; Nifty Tops 15,900

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday, mirroring gains in global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 513 points, or 1 percent, to 53,306 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 152 points, or 1 percent, at 15,934.

Among the top gainers, Titan Company, Tata Steel, Apollo Hospitals, JSW Steel and Eicher Motors jumped 3-5 percent.

Reliance Industries advanced 1.3 percent on reports that it plans to build a portfolio of 50 to 60 grocery, household and personal care brands within six months.

Ambuja Cements gained nearly 2 percent and ACC surged 5.6 percent after the Adani Group won the race to acquire Switzerland-based Holcim Limited's entire stake in the companies.

Tech Mahindra rose about 1 percent on reporting a 10 percent sequential rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, rallied 2.5 percent after reporting a 3 percent increase in quarterly profit year-on-year.

