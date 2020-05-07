Sensex Up Over 500 Points; Nifty Climbs Above 9,350

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on an upbeat note Friday, tracking Wall Street gains as a clutch of upbeat earnings reports led by PayPal helped investors shrug off weak jobless claims data.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 510 points, or 1.62 percent, to 31,954, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 168 points, or 1.82 percent, at 9,366.

HCL Technologies rose half a percent. The IT company said it would recruit 15,000 freshers in 2020 but lateral hiring will be put on hold.

SBI gained 1.5 percent after announcing a reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate.

Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied 2.3 percent on news it would cut salaries by 10 percent for employees earning over Rs. 25 lakh per year. The cut will be effective May 2020 through FY21.

Tata Motors climbed over 2 percent after it decided to withdraw the issue for private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures.

