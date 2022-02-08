Sensex Up Over 500 Points; Nifty Climbs Above 17,400

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply higher on Wednesday, mirroring firm cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 505 points, or 0.9 percent, to 58,314 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 145 points, or 0.8 percent, at 17,411.

Vedanta advanced 1.7 percent after scrapping a rejig plan.

Bharti Airtel was little changed after its Q3 consolidated profit came in below estimates.

Morepen Laboratories added 1.7 percent despite reporting a 10 percent fall in Q3 profit.

IRCTC rallied 2 percent after its quarterly profit jumped over two-fold.

Power Grid Corporation of India and ACC were up around half a percent ahead of their earnings results.

Bata India gained 1.7 percent after it reported a nearly three-fold increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter 2021-22.

Latent View Analytics soared 6 percent as it reported 122 percent jump in quarterly profit.

Lupin was up 0.6 percent. The drug maker has received approval from U.S. drug regulator for the Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution.

ICICI Bank rose about 1 percent after raising its stake in Fino PayTech.

