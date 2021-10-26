Sensex Up Over 400 Points; Nifty Nears 18,250

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday, tracking gains across global markets.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 404 points, or 0.7 percent, to 61,372 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 121 points, or 0.7 percent, at 18,246.

Bharti Airtel rallied 2.5 percent. The telecom major confirmed that it will opt for the four-year AGR and spectrum dues moratorium announced by the government.

Tech Mahindra jumped 5.6 percent on reporting a 26 percent rise in its quarterly consolidated net profit.

SBI Life, Bajaj Finance and Tata Motors all were up around 3 percent while ICICI Bank fell 1 percent on profit taking after climbing as much as 11.5 percent in the previous session on the back of upbeat earnings results.

CSB Bank rose 2 percent after its Q2 profit soared 72 percent on lower provisioning.

Tata Power Company climbed 6.4 percent. The company said it has achieved a milestone of having more than 1,000 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country. BPCL gained 0.7 percent despite reports of delay in its disinvestment.

