Sensex Up Over 400 Points; Nifty Nears 17,150

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened Tuesday's session on a positive note after recent string of losses on concerns over a combination of interest-rate, currency and economic risks.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 442 points, or 0.8 percent, to 57,587 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 129 points, or 0.8 percent, at 17,145.

Among the top gainers, Britannia Industries, Asian Paints, Cipla, BPCL and ONGC all rose about 2 percent.

Mahindra Logistics surged 4 percent after it acquired the B2B express business of Gurugram-based logistics firm Rivigo Services.

Jyoti Structures jumped 4.4 percent as it secured a contract worth Rs 237 crore from Sterlite Power Transmission.

DLF rose half a percent on news it would develop a new luxury low-rise independent floors housing project in Gurugram with an estimated sales realization of more than Rs 1,800 crore.

Sterlite Technologies was marginally lower after its subsidiary Sterlite Global Venture (Mauritius) agreed to sell its entire stake held in Impact Data Solutions Limited, UK to Hexatronic Group AB.

Amara Raja Batteries gained 0.8 percent after announcing backward integration.

