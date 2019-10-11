Sensex Up Over 400 Points; Nifty Nears 11,350

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Friday, mirroring firm global cues as chances of a Brexit deal improved suddenly and U.S. President Donald Trump said the talks with China went "very well".

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 408 points, or 1.08 percent, to 38,288 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 114 points, or 1.01 percent, at 11,348.

SBI, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Steel and Vedanta jumped 3-5 percent in the Nifty pack.

TCS tumbled 3 percent after its Q2 profit, revenue growth and profit margins all missed Street estimates.

Infosys climbed 1.2 percent on expectations it would upgrade its revenue guidance for the financial year when it releases its September quarter results later today.

Tata Steel rallied 3.3 percent after its crude steel production increased 4.65 percent in the second quarter ended September.

Piramal Enterprises edged up slightly on news it has filed a complaint with markets regulator Sebi against spreading of "misleading rumors" about the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.