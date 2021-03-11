Markets

Sensex Up Over 400 Points; Nifty Gains 120 Points

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose notably on Friday, mirroring firm cues from global markets after U.S. President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 415 points, or 0.8 percent, to 51,694 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 120 points, or 0.8 percent, at 15,294.

Tata Steel, IOC, Larsen & Toubro, BPCL and JSW Steel rallied 2-3 percent while Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Life, Bajaj Auto and SBI Life dropped 1-2 percent.

Tata Motors rose half a percent after unveiling the Ultra Sleek T-Series range of intermediate and light commercial trucks.

IDBI Bank jumped 11 percent after it finally managed to get out of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) watchlist for troubled banks.

Quick Heal Technologies gained 1 percent to extend gains from the previous session on share buyback news.

Mahindra & Mahindra advanced 0.8 percent after it received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to reduce its ownership in Korean automaker SsangYong Motor.

Max Healthcare Institute added 0.7 percent on fund raising reports.

