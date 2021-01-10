Sensex Up Over 400 Points; Nifty Climbs Above 14,450

(RTTNews) - Indian shares hit record highs in early deals on Monday before paring some gains amid mixed Asian cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 404 points, or 0.8 percent, to 49,186 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 112 points, or 0.8 percent, at 14,459.

Future Retail shares rose over 1 percent. Future Group said it expects swift regulatory approval of its $3.4 billion deal to sell its retail assets.

Vedanta shares fell more than 1 percent. Vedanta Resources has launched an open offer for a 10 percent stake in its India unit.

TCS advanced 1.5 percent after the country's leading IT services company reported a healthy set of Q3 FY21 results, beating estimates on all fronts.

Infosys soared 3.6 percent, Wipro added 2.4 percent and HCL Technologies climbed 3 percent.

D-Mart retail chain operator Avenue Supermarts rallied 2.6 percent after it reported a rise of 16.4 percent rise in its Q3 consolidated net profit.

