Sensex Up Over 400 Points; Nifty At 14,450

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Friday, with firm cues from global markets and falling oil prices offering support.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 428 points, or 0.9 percent, to 48,868 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 126 points, or 0.9 percent, at 14,450.

Among the top gainers, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Hindalco and Tata Motors climbed 2-3 percent.

Reliance Industries edged up slightly on news it will sell stakes in Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd and Den Networks via an offer for sale. Hathway Cable shares plunged 5 percent and Den Networks dropped 1.2 percent.

Rail Vikas Nigam rallied 2.5 percent. LIC has bought more than an 8.72 percent equity stake in the company via an open market transaction on March 24.

Adani Enterprises gained 0.7 percent after it incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary called Kutch Copper Ltd.

JSW Steel was moving lower on reports it will close Bhushan Power & Steel deal today.

DLF rose 0.6 percent after raising Rs 500 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures.

