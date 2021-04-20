Sensex Up Over 400 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Nears 14,500

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Tuesday after the government said it will widen vaccinations to everyone above 18 in the next stage beginning May 1.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 408 points, or 0.9 percent, to 48,357 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 132 points, or 0.9 percent, at 14,492.

Healthcare stocks were in focus, with AstraZeneca Pharma India surging 6.4 percent and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rallying 3 percent.

Logistics shares also gained ground, with Snowman Logistics climbing as much as 10 percent.

ACC gained 2.7 percent after its Q1 consolidated profit surged 74 percent.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance jumped 9 percent despite reporting a 65 percent fall in Q4 consolidated net profit.

Nestle India rose half a percent and Tata Steel Long Products climbed 2.6 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results due out today.

Caplin Point advanced 3.5 percent as ace investor Ashish Kacholia increased stake in the company.

