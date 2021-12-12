Sensex Up Over 364 Points; Nifty Tops 17,600

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday on the back for firm global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 364 points, or 0.6 percent, to 59,150 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 105 points, or 0.6 percent, at 17,616.

NTPC, ONGC, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and Power Grid Corp climbed 2-3 percent while Bajaj Finance dropped 1.5 percent.

Bank of Maharashtra rallied 2.7 percent after cutting home and car loan rates.

Reliance Industries was little changed on news it is among the bidders to acquire Sintex Industries.

PB Fintech (Policybazaar) tumbled 3.6 percent as its anchor lock-in period ended.

Dixon Technologies soared 4.4 percent on a brokerage upgrade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.