Sensex Up Over 300 Points; Nifty Tops 15,650

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Thursday amid positive global cues and ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision due Friday.

The central bank is likely to maintain status quo on rates as the economic outlook remains uncertain in light of the continuing pandemic.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 325 points, or 0.6 percent, to 52,174 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 93 points, or 0.6 percent, at 15,669.

PVR rose nearly 2 percent despite widening its Q4 net loss.

Wipro gained half a percent after selling its entire stake in Denim Group.

Tata Power Company advanced 1.2 percent. Its subsidiary Tata Power Solar has received "Letter of Award" to build 210 MWp of Solar PV projects for NTPC.

Muthoot Finance surged 4.4 percent on reporting a 22 percent rise in fourth-quarter standalone net profit.

Rossari Biotech jumped 4.2 percent as it signed a pact to acquire Unitop Chemicals Private Ltd in multiple tranches for Rs. 421 crore in cash.

Persistent Systems edged up slightly after expanding its collaboration with IBM.

Gujarat State Petronet rose 1.2 percent ahead of its earnings release.

