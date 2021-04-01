Markets

Sensex Up Over 300 Points; Nifty Tops 14,750

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, mirroring firm global cues after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure investment plan.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 332 points, or 0.7 percent, to 49,841 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 90 points, or 0.6 percent, at 14,780.

Yes Bank gained about 1 percent as it enters the Nifty Next 50 index.

Wipro rallied 1.5 percent after it signed an agreement to acquire Ampion, an Australia-based provider of cyber security, DevOps and quality engineering services, for USD 117 million.

Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of India and UCO Bank surged 3-8 percent on capital infusion reports.

TVS Motor Company rose 1 percent after saying its two-wheeler exports hit one lakh units in March.

Future Enterprises jumped more than 6 percent. The company said it had failed to make interest repayment of Rs 15.95 crore towards its non-convertible debentures.

Adani Enterprises was up nearly 1 percent after incorporating a wholly-owned subsidiary, Vizag Tech Park Ltd (VTPL).

