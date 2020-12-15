Sensex Up Over 300 Points; Nifty Tops 13,650

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday to scale new record highs, with positive global cues and unabated foreign fund inflows helping underpin investor sentiment. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 304 points, or 0.7 percent, to 46,567 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 86 points, or 0.6 percent, at 13,654.

PVR edged down slightly while HDFC advanced 1.6 percent on fund raising reports.

Mahindra & Mahindra rallied 3.4 percent on news it will increase price of passenger and commercial vehicles from January 1.

DLF and Oberoi Realty both rose about half a percent after FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the Union Budget for FY22 would focus on infrastructure to revive growth.

Balrampur Chini Mills and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar were moving higher on expectations that the Union Cabinet may consider a proposal to provide export subsidy worth Rs 3,600 crore to sugar mills for the marketing year 2020-21.

Punjab National Bank plunged as much as 7 percent after launching its QIP issue.

Axis Bank advanced 0.6 percent. The private sector bank clarified that the allegations by Australia-based news agency Scams Breaking on the bank's exposure to SREI Group are 'grossly inaccurate and baseless'.

