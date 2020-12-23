Markets

Sensex Up Over 300 Points; Nifty Nears 13,700

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Thursday amid broad-based gains on hopes for a swift economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 310 points, or 0.7 percent, to 46,753 in early trade after climbing around 1 percent in the previous session. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 97 points, or 0.7 percent, at 13,697.

Dish TV India gained 1 percent after the government announced new guidelines for direct to home (DTH) services in the country and updated licensing norms for DTH operators.

Bharti Airtel rallied 2.4 percent on news that it has added the maximum number of wireless subscribers for the third month in a row in October.

Tata Communications soared nearly 8 percent after it acquired majority equity stake of 58.1 percent in Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS (Oasis).

CG Power and Industrial Solutions jumped 5 percent after inaugurating a new motor manufacturing facility at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular