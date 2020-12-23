Sensex Up Over 300 Points; Nifty Nears 13,700

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Thursday amid broad-based gains on hopes for a swift economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 310 points, or 0.7 percent, to 46,753 in early trade after climbing around 1 percent in the previous session. The broader NSE Nifty index was up 97 points, or 0.7 percent, at 13,697.

Dish TV India gained 1 percent after the government announced new guidelines for direct to home (DTH) services in the country and updated licensing norms for DTH operators.

Bharti Airtel rallied 2.4 percent on news that it has added the maximum number of wireless subscribers for the third month in a row in October.

Tata Communications soared nearly 8 percent after it acquired majority equity stake of 58.1 percent in Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS (Oasis).

CG Power and Industrial Solutions jumped 5 percent after inaugurating a new motor manufacturing facility at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

