Sensex Up Over 300 Points; Nifty Climbs Above 11,400

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. indexes and positive Asian shares on bets that tech giants such as Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp would ride out the economic crisis.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 320 points, or 0.84 percent, to 38,539 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 100 points, or 0.88 percent, at 11,412.

Among the prominent gainers, Eicher Motor, UPL, HDFC Bank, Power Grid Corp and SBI rallied 2-3 percent.

RBL Bank rose 1.3 percent, a day after the private sector lender raised Rs 1,566 crore through a preferential share issue to a set of investors.

IRCTC edged up half a percent on news the government plans to sell part of its stake in the company in the current fiscal.

GMM Pfaudler soared 6.1 percent after it bought a 54 percent stake in its parent firm Pfaudler Group for a consideration of around $27.4 million.

PNB, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Union Bank of India gained 1-3 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

