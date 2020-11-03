Sensex Up Over 300 Points; Nifty At 11,885

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Wednesday ahead of the announcement of the U.S. presidential election results.

Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat amid expectations that the government will soon announce a slew of stimulus measures to boost the coronavirus-hit economy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 307 points, or 0.8 percent, to 40,568 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 72 points, or 0.6 percent, at 11,885.

Bank of Baroda fell 1.5 percent after rolling back its new cash deposit and withdrawal charges.

PNB dropped more than 1 percent on fund raising reports.

Sun Pharma soared nearly 5 percent after its Q2 earnings beat Street estimates.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone surged 4 percent on reporting a 31.57 percent increase in its consolidated profit for the September quarter.

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals declined 1.8 percent despite the company posting an over three-fold jump in its Q2 consolidated net profit.

Muthoot Finance edged up slightly on positing 2.5 percent growth in quarterly profit. Godrej Properties lost 4 percent after its revenue and profit tumbled in the second quarter.

PVR jumped 6.2 percent despite the multiplex chair operator reporting a consolidated net loss of Rs 184.06 crore for the second quarter ended September.

Future Retail was down 0.7 percent. The company has filed a caveat before the Delhi High Court in anticipation of legal action by Amazon against its Rs. 24,713 crore deal with Mukesh Ambani-led RIL.

