Sensex Up Over 300 Points In Early Trade, Nifty Nears 12,000

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday on the back of firm global cues and hopes of government stimulus to revive the economy.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 309 points, or 0.8 percent, to 40,818 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 78 points, or 0.7 percent, at 11,993.

Vedanta plunged 10 percent after its delisting failed on account of a large quantity of unconfirmed orders.

Reliance Industries gained 0.7 percent after reports that Reliance Retail has withdrawn from the race to buy Debenhams Plc.

Wipro edged up slightly and Shalby rallied 2.5 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results.

Shilpa Medicare lost as much as 7 percent after its Jadcherla facility in Telangana received a warning letter from the U.S. drug regulator.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose half a percent. The company said in a statement that the addition of antiviral Umifenovir did not demonstrate any significant clinical benefit over Favipiravir alone in moderate Covid-19 patients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.