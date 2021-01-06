Sensex Up Over 200 Points; Nifty Tops 14,200

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a bullish note Thursday, with positive global cues offering support on bets a Democratic sweep in Georgia would lead to more fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending in the United States.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 233 points, or half a percent, to 48,407 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 70 points, or half a percent, at 14,216.

SBI, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco and Tata Steel jumped 2-4 percent, while TCS and Titan fell around 1 percent each.

IDFC First Bank rallied 3 percent after it reported a 41 percent increase in customer deposits in the third quarter of the fiscal.

SpiceJet advanced 1.3 percent after launching 21 new flights.

Telecom major Bharti Airtel rose half a percent after it moved the Supreme Court over "arithmetical errors" in the department of telecommunications' (DoT) calculation of adjusted gross revenue dues payable by the company.

