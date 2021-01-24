Sensex Up Over 200 Points, Nifty Climbs Above 14,400

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday after suffering steep losses in the previous two trading sessions.

All eyes are now on the upcoming Union Budget amid expectations it would lay the foundation for a long-term economic growth path.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 210 points, or 0.4 percent, to 49,089 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 64 points, or half a percent, at 14,436.

YES Bank edged up slightly. The private sector lender has posted a net profit of Rs 151 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020 and said it will not be raising capital via equity soon.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries tumbled 3 percent on reporting a 13 per cent rise in quarterly net profit.

UltraTech Cement surged nearly 4 percent after its quarterly results beat on all fronts.

SAIL gained 0.6 percent on reports it plans to set up India's first gas-to-ethanol plant in Chandrapur.

Larsen & Toubro rose over 1 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Tata Motors fell nearly 2 percent. The company has increased prices of its passenger vehicle (PV) range by up to Rs 20,000 to offset rising input costs and semiconductors.

MTNL dropped more than 1 percent on reports that its proposed merger with BSNL may be called off.

