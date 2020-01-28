Sensex Up Over 200 Points; Nifty Above 12100

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday after two days of losses. Underlying sentiment was underpinned by positive global cues after Apple reported better-than-expected profits for the fourth quarter and the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said he was confident in China's ability to contain the virus outbreak.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 233 points, or 0.57 percent, to 41,200, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 82 points, or 0.68 percent, at 12,138.

TCS slid half a percent after reports that Tata Sons will most likely bank on it for paying off the statutory dues owed by Tata Teleservices.

Bank of India gained 1 percent on news it plans to raise Rs. 1,000 crore by selling shares to institutional investors in February.

Central Bank of India rallied nearly 2 percent after declaring its Q3 earnings results.

Infosys advanced 1.5 percent after it has completed the sale of its stake in Denmark-based startup UNSILO.

Tech Mahindra edged up slightly after launching a dedicated Google Cloud Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad.

Godfrey Phillips India declined half a percent, a day after denying reports of stake sale.

